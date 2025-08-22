why Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.11

Hesai Group ADR [NASDAQ: HSAI] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -11.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.06.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5603448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hesai Group ADR stands at 11.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for HSAI stock reached $2.43 billion, with 105.47 million shares outstanding and 105.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, HSAI reached a trading volume of 5603448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSAI shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hesai Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Hesai Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29.30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HSAI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

How has HSAI stock performed recently?

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, HSAI shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.75 for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.58, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.37 for the last 200 days.

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.05% and a Gross Margin at 42.49%. Hesai Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.15%.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hesai Group ADR. ( HSAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.45%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hesai Group ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hesai Group ADR’s (HSAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hesai Group ADR. (HSAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $14029.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.18% and a Quick Ratio of 2.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hesai Group ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSAI.

Insider trade positions for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]

There are presently around $61.28%, or 66.42%% of HSAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSAI stocks are: LIGHTSPEED OPPORTUNITY FUND, L.P. with ownership of 10.69 million shares, which is approximately 8.2804%. FIL LTD, holding 5.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.1 million in HSAI stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $$6.39 million in HSAI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1822%.