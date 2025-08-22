why Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.44

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] jumped around 0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.26 at the close of the session, up 1.27%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock is now 76.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFI Stock saw the intraday high of $30.7766 and lowest of $30.1 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.77, which means current price is +119.59% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 3034277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.93 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.05, while it was recorded at 29.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.41% and a Gross Margin at 42.96%. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.93%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gold Fields Ltd ADR. ( GFI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 25.72%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gold Fields Ltd ADR. (GFI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $189024.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.13% and a Quick Ratio of 0.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 29.21%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]

There are presently around $19.33%, or 19.33%% of GFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 46.96 million shares, which is approximately 5.2481%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$198.36 million in GFI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$191.67 million in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.4377%.