why Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.80

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ESPR] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.15 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 2.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESPR stock has inclined by 149.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.14% and gained 12.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $429.46 million, with 200.16 million shares outstanding and 196.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 4298477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ESPR stock.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 60.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.14 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.22% and a Gross Margin at 61.58%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.80%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$342171.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.15% and a Quick Ratio of 0.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $51.12%, or 51.41%% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS LP with ownership of 16.86 million shares, which is approximately 8.9319%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31.04 million in ESPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$24.01 million in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7294%.