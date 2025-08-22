why Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.68

Blue Owl Capital Corp [NYSE: OBDC] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.07 at the close of the session, down -0.57%.

Blue Owl Capital Corp stock is now -2.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OBDC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.15 and lowest of $14.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.67, which means current price is +16.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, OBDC reached a trading volume of 3170348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBDC shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OBDC stock. On December 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for OBDC shares from 15.50 to 14.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for OBDC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.51.

How has OBDC stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, OBDC shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC] shares currently have an operating margin of 79.85% and a Gross Margin at 74.78%. Blue Owl Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 43.58%.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Blue Owl Capital Corp. ( OBDC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Blue Owl Capital Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp’s (OBDC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Corp posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Corp go to -12.55%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]

There are presently around $48.00%, or 48.12%% of OBDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBDC stocks are: STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E with ownership of 22.75 million shares, which is approximately 5.8321%. BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 12.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$188.37 million in OBDC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $$109.44 million in OBDC stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8264%.