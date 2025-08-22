why Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.14.

A sum of 3467837 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50M shares. Americold Realty Trust Inc shares reached a high of $14.54 and dropped to a low of $14.32 until finishing in the latest session at $14.42.

The one-year COLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.9. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on COLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.51 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.16, while it was recorded at 14.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americold Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.75% and a Gross Margin at 18.30%. Americold Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.09%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Americold Realty Trust Inc. ( COLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.67%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc’s (COLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3982.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.81% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

COLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $114.43%, or 114.48%% of COLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.574%. COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 26.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$666.87 million in COLD stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $$571.28 million in COLD stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8571%.