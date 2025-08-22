Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evoke Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: EVOK] gained 8.75% on the last trading session, reaching $6.34 price per share at the time.

Evoke Pharma Inc represents 1.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.89 million with the latest information. EVOK stock price has been found in the range of $6.0 to $7.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, EVOK reached a trading volume of 7516196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Evoke Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Evoke Pharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on EVOK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, EVOK shares gained by 40.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.58 for Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.74% and a Gross Margin at 96.63%. Evoke Pharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.07%.

Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Evoke Pharma Inc. ( EVOK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -152.92%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -38.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Evoke Pharma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -121.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Evoke Pharma Inc’s (EVOK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1793333.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evoke Pharma Inc posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.56. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Evoke Pharma Inc [EVOK]

There are presently around $14.89%, or 15.09% of EVOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.