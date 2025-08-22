Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alignment Healthcare Inc [NASDAQ: ALHC] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.92 during the day while it closed the day at $15.8.

Alignment Healthcare Inc stock has also gained 6.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALHC stock has inclined by 3.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.95% and gained 83.93% year-on date.

The market cap for ALHC stock reached $3.13 billion, with 197.96 million shares outstanding and 136.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, ALHC reached a trading volume of 3359740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALHC shares is $18.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Alignment Healthcare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Alignment Healthcare Inc stock. On May 30, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ALHC shares from 7.75 to 11.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALHC in the course of the last twelve months was 110.13.

ALHC stock trade performance evaluation

Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, ALHC shares gained by 27.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.69 for Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.78, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.74%. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alignment Healthcare Inc. ( ALHC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -38.50%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alignment Healthcare Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc’s (ALHC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alignment Healthcare Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALHC.

Alignment Healthcare Inc [ALHC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.70%, or 101.36%% of ALHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALHC stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 60.99 million shares, which is approximately 31.9518%. WARBURG PINCUS LLC, holding 17.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$140.16 million in ALHC stocks shares; and WARBURG PINCUS LLC, currently with $$134.42 million in ALHC stock with ownership which is approximately 9.0044%.