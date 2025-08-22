Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Datadog Inc [DDOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] jumped around 0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $129.15 at the close of the session, up 0.54%.

Datadog Inc stock is now 10.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDOG Stock saw the intraday high of $129.24 and lowest of $126.6739 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.08, which means current price is +58.21% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 2954359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $164.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 48.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.39.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.61% and a Gross Margin at 79.90%. Datadog Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.13%.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Datadog Inc. ( DDOG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.45%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Datadog Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Datadog Inc’s (DDOG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $19166.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.39% and a Quick Ratio of 3.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc [DDOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 13.53%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc [DDOG]

There are presently around 90.28% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.52 million shares, which is approximately 8.5157%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8344%.