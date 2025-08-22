Wall Street Analyst Initiated Novagold Resources Inc [NG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novagold Resources Inc [AMEX: NG] gained 0.51% or 0.03 points to close at $5.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4200424 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.84, the shares rose to $6.0199 and dropped to $5.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NG points out that the company has recorded 83.64% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, NG reached to a volume of 4200424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NG shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Novagold Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Novagold Resources Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Novagold Resources Inc [NG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, NG shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Novagold Resources Inc [NG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Novagold Resources Inc. ( NG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -123.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -37.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Novagold Resources Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -26.17%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Novagold Resources Inc’s (NG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.97%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$6070714.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 76.72% and a Quick Ratio of 76.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Novagold Resources Inc [NG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novagold Resources Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novagold Resources Inc go to 0.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Novagold Resources Inc [NG]

There are presently around $67.16%, or 89.58%% of NG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 27.24 million shares, which is approximately 8.1458%. FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$74.34 million in NG stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$67.22 million in NG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8102%.