Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Two Harbors Investment Corp [NYSE: TWO] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.73 during the day while it closed the day at $9.57.

Two Harbors Investment Corp stock has also loss -5.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWO stock has declined by -15.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.09% and lost -29.59% year-on date.

The market cap for TWO stock reached $996.55 million, with 104.13 million shares outstanding and 103.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 6705021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on TWO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.12.

TWO stock trade performance evaluation

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] shares currently have an operating margin of 71.47% and a Gross Margin at 104.06%. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.90%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Two Harbors Investment Corp. ( TWO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.78%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Two Harbors Investment Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp’s (TWO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$736981.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.12% and a Quick Ratio of 0.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.23. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp go to 45.38%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $72.70%, or 73.34%% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.32 million shares, which is approximately 16.7216%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$153.0 million in TWO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$68.65 million in TWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0187%.