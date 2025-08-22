Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dynavax Technologies Corp [DVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynavax Technologies Corp [NASDAQ: DVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.11%.

Over the last 12 months, DVAX stock dropped by -14.25%. The one-year Dynavax Technologies Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.4. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.28 billion, with 117.23 million shares outstanding and 116.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, DVAX stock reached a trading volume of 4463286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corp [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.01.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corp [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corp [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24% and a Gross Margin at 82.83%. Dynavax Technologies Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67%.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dynavax Technologies Corp. ( DVAX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dynavax Technologies Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp’s (DVAX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$130197.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.65% and a Quick Ratio of 6.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corp posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynavax Technologies Corp go to 52.08%.

Dynavax Technologies Corp [DVAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $99.47%, or 100.07%% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.9 million shares, which is approximately 16.7308%. DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 10.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$122.41 million in DVAX stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $$105.26 million in DVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1594%.