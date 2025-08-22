Upwork Inc [UPWK] is 52.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upwork Inc [NASDAQ: UPWK] gained 4.12% or 0.59 points to close at $14.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3206190 shares.

It opened the trading session at $14.18, the shares rose to $14.8499 and dropped to $14.175, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPWK points out that the company has recorded -11.75% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 3206190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upwork Inc [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Upwork Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $12, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UPWK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for UPWK stock

Upwork Inc [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for Upwork Inc [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc [UPWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.67% and a Gross Margin at 77.84%. Upwork Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 31.75%.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Upwork Inc. ( UPWK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 50.61%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Upwork Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 25.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Upwork Inc’s (UPWK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.61%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $408966.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.36% and a Quick Ratio of 3.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Upwork Inc [UPWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc go to 11.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Upwork Inc [UPWK]

There are presently around $89.82%, or 97.33%% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.33 million shares, which is approximately 12.425%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$106.72 million in UPWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$78.9 million in UPWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5842%.