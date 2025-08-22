UBS lifts FinVolution Group ADR [FINV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FinVolution Group ADR [NYSE: FINV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.51%.

Over the last 12 months, FINV stock rose by 34.46%. The one-year FinVolution Group ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.23. The average equity rating for FINV stock is currently 1.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.28 billion, with 140.07 million shares outstanding and 139.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, FINV stock reached a trading volume of 3251983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FinVolution Group ADR [FINV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FINV shares is $11.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FINV stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FinVolution Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $7.80 to $11.80. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for FinVolution Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FINV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.63.

FINV Stock Performance Analysis:

FinVolution Group ADR [FINV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, FINV shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.41 for FinVolution Group ADR [FINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FinVolution Group ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FinVolution Group ADR [FINV] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.54% and a Gross Margin at 81.45%. FinVolution Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.25%.

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for FinVolution Group ADR. ( FINV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.75%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, FinVolution Group ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on FinVolution Group ADR’s (FINV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, FinVolution Group ADR. (FINV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $106966.6 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.29% and a Quick Ratio of 4.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

FINV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FinVolution Group ADR go to 16.36%.

FinVolution Group ADR [FINV] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $57.14%, or 66.67%% of FINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FINV stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 16.49 million shares, which is approximately 6.1348%. ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 8.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$39.33 million in FINV stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $$27.83 million in FINV stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1699%.