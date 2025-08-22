Treasure Global Inc [TGL] is -95.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 3731920 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Treasure Global Inc shares reached a high of $1.61 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.27.

The one-year TGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Treasure Global Inc [TGL]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

TGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, TGL shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1871, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1622 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1348, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 6.2705 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Treasure Global Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Treasure Global Inc [TGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -220.08% and a Gross Margin at 5.68%. Treasure Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.75%.

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Treasure Global Inc. ( TGL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.88%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Treasure Global Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Treasure Global Inc’s (TGL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$52500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.18% and a Quick Ratio of 8.17%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Treasure Global Inc posted -105/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -280/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 175. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGL.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.44%, or 1.68%% of TGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.