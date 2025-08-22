Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] Stock trading around $15.31 per share: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [NYSE: TAK] closed the trading session at $15.31 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.27, while the highest price level was $15.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.01 percent and weekly performance of 3.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, TAK reached to a volume of 3385537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $16.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TAK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.76% and a Gross Margin at 52.79%. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.19%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR. ( TAK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.99%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s (TAK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR. (TAK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $20143.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 0.59%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR go to 44.79%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.50%, or 2.50%% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13.13 million shares, which is approximately 0.8367%. MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 7.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$108.34 million in TAK stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $$64.53 million in TAK stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3138%.