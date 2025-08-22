Stifel slashes price target on Alamos Gold Inc [AGI] – find out why.

Alamos Gold Inc [NYSE: AGI] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 4.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4111821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alamos Gold Inc stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $11.68 billion, with 420.41 million shares outstanding and 418.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 4111821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $37.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 72.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 23.74 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.55% and a Gross Margin at 44.39%. Alamos Gold Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.99%.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alamos Gold Inc. ( AGI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.18%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alamos Gold Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alamos Gold Inc’s (AGI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4749315.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.49% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc [AGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc go to 32.43%.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc [AGI]

There are presently around $71.69%, or 71.89%% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 45.79 million shares, which is approximately 11.4966%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$233.93 million in AGI stocks shares.