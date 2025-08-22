Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $1.25

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: EM] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.34.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3609955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smart Share Global Ltd ADR stands at 6.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for EM stock reached $290.18 million, with 216.55 million shares outstanding and 212.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.70K shares, EM reached a trading volume of 3609955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EM shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3.80 to $1.40. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has EM stock performed recently?

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.53. With this latest performance, EM shares gained by 17.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0528, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0397 for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1565, while it was recorded at 1.2850 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0315 for the last 200 days.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.01% and a Gross Margin at 42.40%. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78%.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR. ( EM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.55%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s (EM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR. (EM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2229.44 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.17% and a Quick Ratio of 2.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EM.

Insider trade positions for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]

There are presently around $11.70%, or 12.31%% of EM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EM stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 4.81 million shares, which is approximately 1.8555%. HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.36 million in EM stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $$84107.0 in EM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0378%.