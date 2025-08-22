Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM] is 17.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc [AMEX: SVM] closed the trading session at $4.47 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.39, while the highest price level was $4.525.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.63 percent and weekly performance of -1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, SVM reached to a volume of 3992057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVM shares is $6.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVM stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvercorp Metals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SVM stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SVM shares from 4.25 to 4.35.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

SVM stock trade performance evaluation

Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, SVM shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.20 for Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.97% and a Gross Margin at 39.33%. Silvercorp Metals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.65%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Silvercorp Metals Inc. ( SVM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.70%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Silvercorp Metals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc’s (SVM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $45697.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.61% and a Quick Ratio of 4.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvercorp Metals Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercorp Metals Inc go to 18.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $46.25%, or 48.11%% of SVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 8.71 million shares, which is approximately 4.9054%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.1 million in SVM stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$17.58 million in SVM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.9572%.