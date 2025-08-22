Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] moved up 0.55: Why It’s Important

Shell Plc ADR [NYSE: SHEL] price surged by 0.55 percent to reach at $0.4.

A sum of 3056112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.31M shares. Shell Plc ADR shares reached a high of $72.575 and dropped to a low of $71.89 until finishing in the latest session at $72.49.

The one-year SHEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.49. The average equity rating for SHEL stock is currently 1.66, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHEL shares is $81.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Shell Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Shell Plc ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHEL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

SHEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, SHEL shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.71% in the past year of trading.

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, SHEL shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.59, while it was recorded at 71.88 for the last single week of trading, and 67.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shell Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.22% and a Gross Margin at 16.96%. Shell Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.79%.

Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Shell Plc ADR. ( SHEL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.40%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Shell Plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Shell Plc ADR’s (SHEL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Shell Plc ADR. (SHEL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $130000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SHEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shell Plc ADR posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Plc ADR go to 1.57%.

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 13.25% of SHEL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHEL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 62.04 million shares, which is approximately 0.9703%. FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 24.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in SHEL stocks shares.