SentinelOne Inc [S] Revenue clocked in at $864.13 million, down -29.94% YTD: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.65 during the day while it closed the day at $16.64.

SentinelOne Inc stock has also gained 0.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, S stock has declined by -14.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.95% and lost -29.94% year-on date.

The market cap for S stock reached $5.53 billion, with 316.86 million shares outstanding and 301.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, S reached a trading volume of 3746038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $22.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2025, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $19, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for S in the course of the last twelve months was 300.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -14.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.67 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.73 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.38% and a Gross Margin at 74.57%. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.36%.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SentinelOne Inc. ( S), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -26.98%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SentinelOne Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -27.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SentinelOne Inc’s (S) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SentinelOne Inc. (S) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$152332.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 1.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc [S] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SentinelOne Inc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 112.61%.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.74%, or 84.42%% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.1046%. INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, holding 24.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$508.28 million in S stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $$410.72 million in S stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2415%.