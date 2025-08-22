Sempra [SRE] gain 0.32% so far this year. What now?

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.92%.

Over the last 12 months, SRE stock dropped by -7.51%. The one-year Sempra stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.49. The average equity rating for SRE stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.94 billion, with 652.25 million shares outstanding and 651.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, SRE stock reached a trading volume of 3363635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $83.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Sempra stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $77, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SRE stock. On February 27, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for SRE shares from 95 to 72.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

SRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sempra [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.51 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.07, while it was recorded at 81.68 for the last single week of trading, and 79.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sempra Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.46% and a Gross Margin at 27.87%. Sempra’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.23%.

Sempra (SRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sempra. ( SRE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.87%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sempra’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sempra (SRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sempra’s (SRE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sempra (SRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sempra. (SRE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $159184.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.48% and a Quick Ratio of 0.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sempra posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 5.30%.

Sempra [SRE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $91.84%, or 91.95%% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 64.36 million shares, which is approximately 10.1605%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.7 billion in SRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$4.11 billion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 8.5396%.