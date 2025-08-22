Seaport Research Partners lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.30%.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock rose by 4.53%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.13. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.86 billion, with 272.18 million shares outstanding and 207.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 4136576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $47.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.99 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.01, while it was recorded at 36.27 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.59% and a Gross Margin at 39.60%. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.12%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MGM Resorts International. ( MGM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.34%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MGM Resorts International’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 10.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, MGM Resorts International. (MGM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6876.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.18%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to 10.16%.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $72.11%, or 95.99%% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27.95 million shares, which is approximately 8.9821%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 21.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$958.15 million in MGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$529.35 million in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8279%.