Scotiabank slashes price target on Danaher Corp [DHR] – find out why.

Danaher Corp [NYSE: DHR] slipped around -7.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $203.9 at the close of the session, down -3.55%.

Danaher Corp stock is now -24.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHR Stock saw the intraday high of $210.66 and lowest of $203.9 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 279.90, which means current price is +19.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3172410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corp [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $243.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Danaher Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Danaher Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corp [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.66, while it was recorded at 209.49 for the last single week of trading, and 211.23 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corp [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.59% and a Gross Margin at 61.52%. Danaher Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.21%.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Danaher Corp. ( DHR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.68%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.26%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Danaher Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Danaher Corp’s (DHR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Danaher Corp. (DHR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $54126.98 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.62% and a Quick Ratio of 1.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corp [DHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corp posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp go to 8.22%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corp [DHR]

There are presently around $82.67%, or 92.94%% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.49 million shares, which is approximately 8.2016%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 50.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.63 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.92 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7518%.