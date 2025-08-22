Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] moved up 2.95: Why It’s Important

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 2.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.82.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3707887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandstorm Gold Ltd stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $3.17 billion, with 293.16 million shares outstanding and 268.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 3707887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $11.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAND shares from 9.50 to 9.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 27.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has SAND stock performed recently?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.26 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of 46.57% and a Gross Margin at 58.68%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ( SAND), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.41%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s (SAND) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1186896.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.40% and a Quick Ratio of 2.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd go to 81.71%.

Insider trade positions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]

There are presently around $67.79%, or 68.71%% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 47.97 million shares, which is approximately 16.1068%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 26.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$144.85 million in SAND stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$122.35 million in SAND stock with ownership which is approximately 7.5517%.