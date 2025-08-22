Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] Revenue clocked in at $23.23 million, up 2.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $11.81 price per share at the time.

Roivant Sciences Ltd represents 682.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.06 billion with the latest information. ROIV stock price has been found in the range of $11.54 to $11.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 3280852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Roivant Sciences Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROIV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5104.73% and a Gross Margin at 96.33%. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2111.79%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Roivant Sciences Ltd. ( ROIV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.84%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Roivant Sciences Ltd’s (ROIV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$654173.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 40.54% and a Quick Ratio of 40.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIV.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]

There are presently around $77.11%, or 104.76%% of ROIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 71.36 million shares, which is approximately 9.6983%. VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 69.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$730.98 million in ROIV stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $$705.23 million in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 9.0674%.