Robert W. Baird lifts Portillos Inc [PTLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Portillos Inc [NASDAQ: PTLO] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$0.08.

A sum of 3896267 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. Portillos Inc shares reached a high of $7.17 and dropped to a low of $7.01 until finishing in the latest session at $7.13.

The one-year PTLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.08. The average equity rating for PTLO stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Portillos Inc [PTLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTLO shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Portillos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $13 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Portillos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PTLO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

PTLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Portillos Inc [PTLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, PTLO shares dropped by -37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.47 for Portillos Inc [PTLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Portillos Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Portillos Inc [PTLO] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.87% and a Gross Margin at 19.36%. Portillos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.19%.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Portillos Inc. ( PTLO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.36%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Portillos Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.03%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Portillos Inc’s (PTLO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Portillos Inc. (PTLO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3583.18 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.29% and a Quick Ratio of 0.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PTLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Portillos Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portillos Inc go to 3.25%.

Portillos Inc [PTLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $96.01%, or 102.23%% of PTLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTLO stocks are: BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5.92 million shares, which is approximately 9.6071%. ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 5.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$52.98 million in PTLO stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $$52.42 million in PTLO stock with ownership which is approximately 8.7479%.