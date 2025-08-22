RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gain 33.33% so far this year. What now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0.

A sum of 4077125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. RLX Technology Inc ADR shares reached a high of $2.33 and dropped to a low of $2.24 until finishing in the latest session at $2.24.

The one-year RLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.07. The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.06 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.79% and a Gross Margin at 30.37%. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.91%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for RLX Technology Inc ADR. ( RLX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.07%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, RLX Technology Inc ADR. (RLX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $233228.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 10.97% and a Quick Ratio of 10.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLX Technology Inc ADR posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 34.76%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $30.13%, or 353.32%% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60.07 million shares, which is approximately 4.8881%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$58.41 million in RLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$47.29 million in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 2.0914%.