Raymond James slashes price target on Prospect Capital Corp [PSEC] – find out why.

Prospect Capital Corp [NASDAQ: PSEC] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -0.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.84.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3149218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prospect Capital Corp stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for PSEC stock reached $1.28 billion, with 451.53 million shares outstanding and 323.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 3149218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prospect Capital Corp [PSEC]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corp stock. On January 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PSEC shares from 7 to 6.

How has PSEC stock performed recently?

Prospect Capital Corp [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.08 for Prospect Capital Corp [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Prospect Capital Corp [PSEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corp posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC.

Insider trade positions for Prospect Capital Corp [PSEC]

There are presently around $15.33%, or 21.39%% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7.25 million shares, which is approximately 1.7062%. Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 5.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$29.06 million in PSEC stocks shares; and Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $$18.42 million in PSEC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7848%.