Protagenic Therapeutics Inc [PTIX] moved up 86.84: Why It’s Important

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PTIX] jumped around 1.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.26 at the close of the session, up 86.84%.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc stock is now -42.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTIX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.2 and lowest of $3.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.54, which means current price is +89.33% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 222.10K shares, PTIX reached a trading volume of 158263224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has PTIX stock performed recently?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc [PTIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.76. With this latest performance, PTIX shares gained by 26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.25. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1746666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc [PTIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc posted -2.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTIX.

Insider trade positions for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc [PTIX]

There are presently around 20.64% of PTIX stock in the hands of institutional investors.