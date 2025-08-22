Prologis Inc [PLD] Revenue clocked in at $8.56 billion, down -13.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] loss -1.62% on the last trading session, reaching $108.39 price per share at the time.

Prologis Inc represents 928.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.03 billion with the latest information. PLD stock price has been found in the range of $107.84 to $109.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 2773830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $118.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Underperform rating on PLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.35 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.20, while it was recorded at 108.27 for the last single week of trading, and 110.08 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of 41.38% and a Gross Margin at 44.80%. Prologis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 40.22%.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Prologis Inc. ( PLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Prologis Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Prologis Inc’s (PLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Prologis Inc. (PLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1272660.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.35% and a Quick Ratio of 0.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.44. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prologis Inc [PLD]

There are presently around $97.53%, or 97.79%% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120.84 million shares, which is approximately 13.0461%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 94.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.62 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.36 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1154%.