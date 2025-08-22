Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] fell -86.38% so far this year. What now?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PCSA] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -86.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.207 and lowest of $0.1939 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.58, which means current price is +38.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.21M shares, PCSA reached a trading volume of 3021190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCSA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has PCSA stock performed recently?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, PCSA shares dropped by -13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.58% in the past year of trading.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, PCSA shares dropped by -13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( PCSA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -212.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -163.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -210.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1288000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.45% and a Quick Ratio of 3.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 59.35%.

Insider trade positions for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]

There are presently around 5.11% of PCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.