Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI] gain 50.87% so far this year. What now?

Pitney Bowes, Inc [NYSE: PBI] loss -0.35% or -0.04 points to close at $11.3 with a heavy trading volume of 3355334 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.3, the shares rose to $11.49 and dropped to $11.255, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBI points out that the company has recorded 5.71% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PBI reached to a volume of 3355334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes, Inc stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBI stock

Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.04% and a Gross Margin at 53.57%. Pitney Bowes, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $14359.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes, Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pitney Bowes, Inc [PBI]

There are presently around 77.16% of PBI stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.31% of total shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.19 million in PBI stocks shares.