PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Revenue clocked in at $6.75 billion, down -5.14% YTD: What’s Next?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $0.33.

A sum of 3308036 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. PENN Entertainment Inc shares reached a high of $19.13 and dropped to a low of $18.52 until finishing in the latest session at $19.0.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $21.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PENN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.14% in the past year of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.71% and a Gross Margin at 27.39%. PENN Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12%.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PENN Entertainment Inc. ( PENN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.50%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PENN Entertainment Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc’s (PENN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3270.18 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.79% and a Quick Ratio of 0.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PENN Entertainment Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.06%, or 102.51%% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.13 million shares, which is approximately 11.9169%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$319.29 million in PENN stocks shares;