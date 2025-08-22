PBF Energy Inc [PBF] Revenue clocked in at $30.28 billion, down -39.60% YTD: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%.

Over the last 12 months, PBF stock dropped by -16.42%. The one-year PBF Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.5. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.57 billion, with 115.76 million shares outstanding and 82.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, PBF stock reached a trading volume of 4199191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $22.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while TD Cowen kept a Sell rating on PBF stock. On December 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 33 to 31.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.26 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.56, while it was recorded at 23.26 for the last single week of trading, and 23.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59% and a Gross Margin at -3.65%. PBF Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.24%.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PBF Energy Inc. ( PBF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -17.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.26%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PBF Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PBF Energy Inc’s (PBF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.63%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$254760.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PBF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.40%, or 119.31%% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14.7 million shares, which is approximately 12.5569%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$519.82 million in PBF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$326.33 million in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0586%.