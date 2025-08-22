Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] Stock trading around $2.41 per share: What’s Next?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OTLK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.82%.

Over the last 12 months, OTLK stock rose by 27.51%. The one-year Outlook Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.98. The average equity rating for OTLK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.05 million, with 43.48 million shares outstanding and 27.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, OTLK stock reached a trading volume of 3783941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTLK shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on OTLK stock.

OTLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, OTLK shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.21 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outlook Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -4824.52% and a Gross Margin at 63.07%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2885.82%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1888695.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.67% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OTLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $20.59%, or 32.37%% of OTLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTLK stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1.7 million shares, which is approximately 7.3255%. TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.95 million in OTLK stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$3.32 million in OTLK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1534%.