Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] is -14.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc [NYSE: ORC] loss -0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $7.05 price per share at the time.

Orchid Island Capital Inc represents 161.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. ORC stock price has been found in the range of $7.05 to $7.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 3314715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for ORC stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.12 for Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.11, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of 89.62% and a Gross Margin at 96.13%. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.14%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Orchid Island Capital Inc. ( ORC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.87%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Orchid Island Capital Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.70%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc’s (ORC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchid Island Capital Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]

There are presently around $33.87%, or 33.93%% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5.43 million shares, which is approximately 9.4032%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.64 million in ORC stocks shares;