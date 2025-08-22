NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] stock Initiated by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $15

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $0.28.

A sum of 3396893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. NextDecade Corporation shares reached a high of $10.39 and dropped to a low of $9.95 until finishing in the latest session at $10.31.

The one-year NEXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.58. The average equity rating for NEXT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on NEXT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

NEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, NEXT shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.50 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NextDecade Corporation. ( NEXT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NextDecade Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 20.41%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NextDecade Corporation. (NEXT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$874219.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NEXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextDecade Corporation posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.86. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 20.63%.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $49.34%, or 65.48%% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 40.68 million shares, which is approximately 15.778%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$149.68 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$112.8 million in NEXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5097%.