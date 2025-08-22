Needham slashes price target on Beyond Inc [BYON] – find out why.

Beyond Inc [NYSE: BYON] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 8.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3433239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beyond Inc stands at 7.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.19%.

The market cap for BYON stock reached $553.96 million, with 57.41 million shares outstanding and 56.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, BYON reached a trading volume of 3433239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Inc [BYON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYON shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYON stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Beyond Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Beyond Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BYON stock. On October 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BYON shares from 33 to 26.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

How has BYON stock performed recently?

Beyond Inc [BYON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, BYON shares dropped by -14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.74% in the past year of trading.

Beyond Inc [BYON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, BYON shares dropped by -14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Inc [BYON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Inc [BYON] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.33% and a Gross Margin at 21.48%. Beyond Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.86%.

Beyond Inc (BYON) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Beyond Inc. ( BYON), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -105.72%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -47.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Beyond Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -147.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Beyond Inc (BYON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Beyond Inc’s (BYON) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Beyond Inc (BYON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Beyond Inc. (BYON) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$330344.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Inc [BYON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Inc posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.17. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Inc go to 48.48%.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Inc [BYON]

There are presently around 64.00% of BYON stock, in the hands of institutional investors.