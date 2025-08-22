MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] is 42.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: MNSO] jumped around 1.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.17 at the close of the session, up 6.38%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock is now 42.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNSO Stock saw the intraday high of $22.86 and lowest of $21.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.71, which means current price is +58.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 904.98K shares, MNSO reached a trading volume of 5336092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $24.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on MNSO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

How has MNSO stock performed recently?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.58. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 26.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.69 for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 20.70 for the last single week of trading, and 19.99 for the last 200 days.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.78% and a Gross Margin at 45.09%. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.86%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR. ( MNSO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.98%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s (MNSO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.87%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR. (MNSO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $48544.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.99% and a Quick Ratio of 1.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 16.37%.

Insider trade positions for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]

There are presently around $8.31%, or 8.55%% of MNSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3.03 million shares, which is approximately 0.9699%. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 5.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$98.92 million in MNSO stocks shares; and KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $$94.4 million in MNSO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3959%.