Market cap of Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [FLYY] reaches 38.04M – now what?

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [AMEX: FLYY] loss -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time.

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc represents 25.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.04 million with the latest information. FLYY stock price has been found in the range of $1.405 to $1.5225.

If compared to the average trading volume of 409.54K shares, FLYY reached a trading volume of 714171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.62.

Trading performance analysis for FLYY stock

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [FLYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 9.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.3269, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.3590 for Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [FLYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.2616, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading.

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [FLYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [FLYY] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.83% and a Gross Margin at 1.45%. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.52%.

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (FLYY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. ( FLYY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -167.32%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (FLYY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s (FLYY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 14.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. (FLYY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$90317.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.02% and a Quick Ratio of 1.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc [FLYY]

There are presently around $97.93%, or 104.77%% of FLYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors.