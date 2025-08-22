Market cap of reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] reaches 27.22M – now what?

reAlpha Tech Corp [NASDAQ: AIRE] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -4.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.32.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4765163 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of reAlpha Tech Corp stands at 10.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.42%.

The market cap for AIRE stock reached $27.22 million, with 52.36 million shares outstanding and 12.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.97M shares, AIRE reached a trading volume of 4765163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIRE shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has AIRE stock performed recently?

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, AIRE shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0527, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0653 for reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3506, while it was recorded at 0.3587 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9830 for the last 200 days.

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -350.59% and a Gross Margin at -114.64%. reAlpha Tech Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -988.54%.

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, reAlpha Tech Corp posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for reAlpha Tech Corp go to 37.74%.

Insider trade positions for reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]

There are presently around $1.72%, or 2.95%% of AIRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 59132.0 shares, which is approximately 0.1337%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57800.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$54910.0 in AIRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$43510.0 in AIRE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1036%.