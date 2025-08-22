Market cap of LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] reaches 2.14B – now what?

LifeStance Health Group Inc [NASDAQ: LFST] gained 2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $5.5 price per share at the time.

LifeStance Health Group Inc represents 389.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.14 billion with the latest information. LFST stock price has been found in the range of $5.26 to $5.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, LFST reached a trading volume of 3238416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on LFST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LFST in the course of the last twelve months was 17.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, LFST shares gained by 28.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.05% and a Gross Margin at 28.15%. LifeStance Health Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for LifeStance Health Group Inc. ( LFST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.11%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.76%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, LifeStance Health Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc’s (LFST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1580.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.48% and a Quick Ratio of 1.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LifeStance Health Group Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LFST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]

There are presently around $94.68%, or 103.18%% of LFST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 160.71 million shares, which is approximately 42.3564%. FMR LLC, holding 43.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$214.18 million in LFST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$205.89 million in LFST stock with ownership which is approximately 11.0515%.