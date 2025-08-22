Market cap of Immuneering Corp [IMRX] reaches 166.61M – now what?

Immuneering Corp [NASDAQ: IMRX] price surged by 34.99 percent to reach at $1.2.

A sum of 6434705 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Immuneering Corp shares reached a high of $4.7 and dropped to a low of $3.7 until finishing in the latest session at $4.63.

The one-year IMRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.83. The average equity rating for IMRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immuneering Corp [IMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRX shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Immuneering Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $20 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Immuneering Corp stock. On March 15, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for IMRX shares from 16 to 3.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

IMRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Immuneering Corp [IMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.30. With this latest performance, IMRX shares gained by 12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.45% in the past year of trading.

Immuneering Corp [IMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.30. With this latest performance, IMRX shares gained by 12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Immuneering Corp. ( IMRX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -130.47%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -106.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Immuneering Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -190.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Immuneering Corp’s (IMRX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$941363.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.70% and a Quick Ratio of 3.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

IMRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immuneering Corp posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immuneering Corp go to 6.59%.

Immuneering Corp [IMRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $10.58%, or 13.94%% of IMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMRX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1.88 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.07 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in IMRX stocks shares.