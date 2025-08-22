Market cap of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] reaches 7.11M – now what?

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [NASDAQ: EEIQ] closed the trading session at $0.54 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5329, while the highest price level was $0.5428.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.80 percent and weekly performance of -3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 132.08K shares, EEIQ reached to a volume of 3415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

EEIQ stock trade performance evaluation

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, EEIQ shares dropped by -18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5616, while it was recorded at 0.5465 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7771 for the last 200 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.85% and a Gross Margin at 59.95%. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.47%.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. ( EEIQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -83.71%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -81.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s (EEIQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. (EEIQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$99833.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.44% and a Quick Ratio of 0.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.53%, or 1.68%% of EEIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors.