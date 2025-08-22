Market cap of Cuprina Holdings [Cayman] Ltd [CUPR] reaches 24.02M – now what?

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [NASDAQ: CUPR] gained 33.35% or 0.28 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 8034744 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CUPR reached to a volume of 8034744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for CUPR stock

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [CUPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -88.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.1681, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.9296 for Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [CUPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.5833, while it was recorded at 1.0800 for the last single week of trading.

Cuprina Holdings [Cayman] Ltd [CUPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [CUPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3424.91% and a Gross Margin at -72.91%. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3249.92%.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (CUPR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$83571.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cuprina Holdings [Cayman] Ltd [CUPR]

There are presently around 1.11% of CUPR stock in the hands of institutional investors.