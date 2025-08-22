Market cap of CMB.Tech NV [CMBT] reaches 1.61B – now what?

CMB.Tech NV [NYSE: CMBT] gained 3.23% or 0.26 points to close at $8.3 with a heavy trading volume of 19663666 shares.

It opened the trading session at $8.36, the shares rose to $8.7 and dropped to $7.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMBT points out that the company has recorded -18.07% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 137.50K shares, CMBT reached to a volume of 19663666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMBT shares is $10.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for CMBT stock

CMB.Tech NV [CMBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, CMBT shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

CMB.Tech NV [CMBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMB.Tech NV [CMBT] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.97% and a Gross Margin at 30.45%. CMB.Tech NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.69%.

CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CMB.Tech NV. ( CMBT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.05%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CMB.Tech NV’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CMB.Tech NV’s (CMBT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, CMB.Tech NV. (CMBT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $97192.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.95% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CMB.Tech NV [CMBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CMB.Tech NV posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMB.Tech NV go to -19.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CMB.Tech NV [CMBT]

There are presently around $0.72% of CMBT stock in the hands of institutional investors.