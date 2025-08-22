Market cap of Bloomin Brands Inc [BLMN] reaches 592.08M – now what?

Bloomin Brands Inc [NASDAQ: BLMN] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$0.22.

A sum of 3004797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.70M shares. Bloomin Brands Inc shares reached a high of $7.09 and dropped to a low of $6.77 until finishing in the latest session at $6.96.

The one-year BLMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.19. The average equity rating for BLMN stock is currently 3.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloomin Brands Inc [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bloomin Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $19 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Bloomin Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on BLMN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

BLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloomin Brands Inc [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -33.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.00% in the past year of trading.

Bloomin Brands Inc [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -33.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, while the Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloomin Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin Brands Inc [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.29% and a Gross Margin at 9.70%. Bloomin Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.16%.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bloomin Brands Inc. ( BLMN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.74%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bloomin Brands Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.28%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.47%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$82.1 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.41% and a Quick Ratio of 0.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BLMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin Brands Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin Brands Inc go to -11.22%.

Bloomin Brands Inc [BLMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $107.44%, or 109.61%% of BLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.71 million shares, which is approximately 14.6647%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$226.83 million in BLMN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$162.32 million in BLMN stock with ownership which is approximately 9.7372%.