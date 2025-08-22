Market cap of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] reaches 676.39M – now what?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [NYSE: AXL] gained 1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $5.7 price per share at the time.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc represents 118.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $676.39 million with the latest information. AXL stock price has been found in the range of $5.4 to $5.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, AXL reached a trading volume of 4201125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on AXL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for AXL stock

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, AXL shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.24% and a Gross Margin at 10.67%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.70%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. ( AXL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.38%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s (AXL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2152.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.77% and a Quick Ratio of 1.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.23. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc go to 22.89%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]

There are presently around $127.00%, or 133.14%% of AXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.57 million shares, which is approximately 15.7911%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$102.39 million in AXL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$57.8 million in AXL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0312%.