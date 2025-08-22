Market Analysts see SharkNinja Inc [SN] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

SharkNinja Inc [NYSE: SN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.92%.

Over the last 12 months, SN stock rose by 18.96%. The one-year SharkNinja Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.61. The average equity rating for SN stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.26 billion, with 141.05 million shares outstanding and 76.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SN stock reached a trading volume of 4281514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SharkNinja Inc [SN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SN shares is $138.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SharkNinja Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2024, representing the official price target for SharkNinja Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SN Stock Performance Analysis:

SharkNinja Inc [SN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, SN shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.73 for SharkNinja Inc [SN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.31, while it was recorded at 118.61 for the last single week of trading, and 98.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SharkNinja Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SharkNinja Inc [SN] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.28% and a Gross Margin at 47.96%. SharkNinja Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.82%.

SharkNinja Inc (SN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SharkNinja Inc. ( SN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.91%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SharkNinja Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SharkNinja Inc (SN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SharkNinja Inc’s (SN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SharkNinja Inc (SN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $140585.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.94% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SharkNinja Inc posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SharkNinja Inc go to 15.75%.

SharkNinja Inc [SN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $56.05%, or 102.22%% of SN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6.99 million shares, which is approximately 4.9939%. HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 5.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$413.12 million in SN stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $$237.61 million in SN stock with ownership which is approximately 2.2603%.