Market Analysts see SelectQuote Inc [SLQT] gaining to $2.75. Time to buy?

SelectQuote Inc [NYSE: SLQT] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.75 during the day while it closed the day at $2.59.

SelectQuote Inc stock has also gained 30.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLQT stock has inclined by 17.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.82% and lost -29.23% year-on date.

The market cap for SLQT stock reached $447.35 million, with 172.72 million shares outstanding and 133.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 23090528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SelectQuote Inc [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2024, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLQT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SLQT stock trade performance evaluation

SelectQuote Inc [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.15. With this latest performance, SLQT shares gained by 18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2100, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1600 for SelectQuote Inc [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1400, while it was recorded at 2.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0500 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc [SLQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.62% and a Gross Margin at 40.85%. SelectQuote Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.68%.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SelectQuote Inc. ( SLQT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.66%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SelectQuote Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SelectQuote Inc’s (SLQT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5831.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.60% and a Quick Ratio of 1.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SelectQuote Inc [SLQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SelectQuote Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT.

SelectQuote Inc [SLQT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $55.11%, or 62.40%% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.03 million shares, which is approximately 5.9501%. ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 7.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.83 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$19.25 million in SLQT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1385%.